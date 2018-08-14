Ambrosus 24-Hour Volume Tops $289,592.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $289,592.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 39% lower against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00239649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00148248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

