Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.70. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 306,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,076,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.