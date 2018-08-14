Amarin (AMRN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amarin earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.9880297561048 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,499. The stock has a market cap of $836.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

