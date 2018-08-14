Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $20,241,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,121,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,315 shares of company stock worth $144,993,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

