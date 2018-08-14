Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 3.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 226.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

