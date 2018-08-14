Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 819.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price (up previously from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

