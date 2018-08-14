Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Alnylam and the FDA announced Friday the approval of Onpattro for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hATTR. Mgmt guided for drug to be available today. WAC price is $450,000/yr and mgmt estimates average net price $345,000/yr. Because the label is focused on polyneuropathy, we assume penetration of the PN (only polyneuropathy symptoms) and Mixed (both cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy symptoms) subsets, but not the cardiomyopathy subset of the hATTR patient population. Nevertheless, given the impressive efficacy seen in the Phase 3 APOLLO trial, we expect the drug to be an attractive and competitive option for PN +Mixed patients. Reiterate BUY. Our enthusiasm for the stock is still primarily driven by the RNAi platform, which we expect to produce several more differentiated drugs going forward.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,645. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.