Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,474,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,658 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,618,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,558 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10,940.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 680,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 503,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,498,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 359,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

