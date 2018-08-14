Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $281.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $227.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. FMR LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after buying an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after buying an additional 468,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9,617.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 394,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

