Alio Gold (ALO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Alio Gold in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.71.

Shares of TSE:ALO opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Alio Gold has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$6.05.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

