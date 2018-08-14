Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $182,779.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,241.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,248 shares of company stock worth $1,967,874. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

