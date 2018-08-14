Albemarle Co. (ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $691,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,591,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Albemarle by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,985,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,166,000 after acquiring an additional 602,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 570,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 29,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

