Akebia Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49).

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

AKBA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 717,328 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 610,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

