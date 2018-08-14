Airgain (AIRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 158.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Airgain by 144.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $565,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airgain in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

