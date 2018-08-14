Air Lease (AL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of AL opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.11 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 12,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $546,237.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

