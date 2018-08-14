AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 4,680,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,001. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,567,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,637 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

