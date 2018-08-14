AGCO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,602 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,726% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,667,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after buying an additional 173,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,648,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $84,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

