AFLAC (AFL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AFLAC earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.920139543414 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.