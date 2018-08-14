Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (CPS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock news, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,105,364.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,308.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,223. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPS opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.73. ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $146.77.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $928.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPS shares. ValuEngine lowered ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

