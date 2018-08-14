Aemetis (AMTX) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aemetis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.1150256068179 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 15,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTX. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Aemetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.