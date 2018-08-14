AEGON (AEG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEGON earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6424689938952 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30. AEGON has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. HSBC raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

