AEGON (AEG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEGON earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6424689938952 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
- Widening pensions saving gap between men and women shouldn’t be ignored (realbusiness.co.uk)
- Scor picks up remaining Aegon life reinsurance block (trading-risk.com)
- Keeping an eye open on: Carter’s (CRI), Aegon NV (AEG) (newsregistrar.com)
- CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Aegon completes share buyback program (finance.yahoo.com)
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Aegon completes share buyback program (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30. AEGON has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.
