Aecom (ACM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.5530995972854 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ACM opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $657,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

