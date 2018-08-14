Adviser Investments LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $129.00 and a 1-year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

