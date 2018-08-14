Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $30.75 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.37% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $387.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,270,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock worth $29,686,220. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.