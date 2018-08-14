Adient (ADNT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.3039986207557 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Adient will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Adient’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.