Aceto Co. (ACET) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aceto were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Aceto during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aceto by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 425,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aceto by 25.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aceto by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Aceto by 34.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aceto stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Aceto Co. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aceto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aceto in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Aceto Profile

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

