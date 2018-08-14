Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 74900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 million.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.