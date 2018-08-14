Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SB Financial Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SBFG opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 11.98%. equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

