Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Evans Bancorp worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 266,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

In other news, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $137,702.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $29,592.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $179,550.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

