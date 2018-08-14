Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,480 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of YRC Worldwide worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 42.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,818,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after buying an additional 841,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 497,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 85,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 177,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other YRC Worldwide news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 3.94.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

