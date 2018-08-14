Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Holdings Reduced by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 5,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 43.31%. Acacia Research’s quarterly revenue was down 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts expect that Acacia Research Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

