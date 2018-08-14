A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SHLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of SHLM stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 109,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,585. A Schulman has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in A Schulman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in A Schulman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A Schulman by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A Schulman during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in A Schulman during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

