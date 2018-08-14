909 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NVR by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
NVR opened at $2,665.47 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,606.85 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.
NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.
In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,955.70, for a total value of $11,027,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total transaction of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,518. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.
