909 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NVR by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $2,665.47 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,606.85 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.19 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,955.70, for a total value of $11,027,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total transaction of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,518. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.