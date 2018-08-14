8,780 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 407,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 277,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 268,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INBK. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 18.39%. analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

