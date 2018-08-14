6,878 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.88. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

