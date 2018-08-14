$663.63 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $663.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $670.11 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $621.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $83.08.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $400,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,081.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

