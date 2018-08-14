$66.60 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.25 million and the lowest is $65.95 million. Natera posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $263.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.66 million to $266.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $340.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NTRA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 602,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,883. Natera has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,588 shares in the company, valued at $64,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 141,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 206,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.