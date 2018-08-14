60,220 Shares in Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novocure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $5,177,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Novocure by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Novocure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,107,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Novocure stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $10,004,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,463.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,704 shares of company stock valued at $29,056,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

