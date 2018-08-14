$6.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $6.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $30.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

PIRS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $188,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

