$561.33 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $561.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.10 million and the highest is $573.10 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $564.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $76.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

