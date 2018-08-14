53,226 Shares in Travelzoo (TZOO) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 63.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 362.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,027.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.62. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 77,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,379,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 529,641 shares of company stock worth $7,946,054 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

