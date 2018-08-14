4,754 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,004,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

