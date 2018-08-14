3M Co (MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MED lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

