3,942 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.23. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $133,838.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,847.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

