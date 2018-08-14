3,837 Shares in MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $460,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $419,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

