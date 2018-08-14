$340.69 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) will announce sales of $340.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $361.00 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $872,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,411,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,828,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 588,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPE opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.78. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

