31,650 Shares in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ZPR Investment Management bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,850 in the last ninety days. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

