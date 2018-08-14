31,280 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,907,000 after purchasing an additional 568,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,262 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

