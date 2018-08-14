27,666 Shares in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,505,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

PEI stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.