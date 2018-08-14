2,740 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,805,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,007,000 after buying an additional 427,284 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,623,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,328,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,855,000 after buying an additional 270,698 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,204,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,181,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,252,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after buying an additional 753,845 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.